Google’s new answer to Gen Z

TAGUIG CITY — Google is positioning its Search platform as an “intelligent partner” rather than a traditional search engine, introducing AI-powered features designed to deliver more personalized, conversational and context-aware results for users.

Speaking during Google Search Day in Taguig City, Google Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs Mervin Wenke said Search has evolved beyond simply returning links and keywords, powered by the company’s Gemini artificial intelligence model.

“Search is now an intelligent partner,” Wenke said. “It’s no longer just about keywords. You can now have a natural back-and-forth conversation with Search, and it will understand your intent no matter how complex or nuanced [the question is].”