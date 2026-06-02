A new standard of elevated living rises in Makati

Inspired by Japanese sensibilities and meticulous design thinking, Sondris responds to a growing desire among homeowners for spaces that nurture both ambition and well-being. The project also brings together two companies united by a commitment to sustainable development and long-term value creation.

“We are truly honored to partner with ARTHALAND on this exceptional project. We are highly selective about the developments we choose to invest in, and our participation reflects our firm belief in the strengths, vision, and high standards of this project. It also underscores our confidence in the Philippine market and our long-term commitment to contributing meaningfully and responsibly to the country’s growth,” said Tan Yan Fen, deputy general manager of Mitsui Fudosan (Asia).

Designed with privacy and exclusivity in mind, Sondris offers just 252 residences, creating a low-density environment rarely found in the city. Spacious layouts, abundant natural light, and seamless ventilation contribute to homes that feel both sophisticated and deeply personal.