A new standard of elevated living rises in Makati

Luxury today is no longer defined by excess. Instead, it is found in thoughtful design, restorative spaces, and homes that support a more intentional way of living.
This philosophy comes to life at Sondris, ARTHALAND’s newest residential development rising along Arnaiz Avenue in Makati. Developed in partnership with Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Pte. Ltd., the 37-story tower introduces a contemporary vision of urban living — one that places wellness, sustainability, and everyday comfort at the heart of the residential experience.
Inspired by Japanese sensibilities and meticulous design thinking, Sondris responds to a growing desire among homeowners for spaces that nurture both ambition and well-being. The project also brings together two companies united by a commitment to sustainable development and long-term value creation.
“We are truly honored to partner with ARTHALAND on this exceptional project. We are highly selective about the developments we choose to invest in, and our participation reflects our firm belief in the strengths, vision, and high standards of this project. It also underscores our confidence in the Philippine market and our long-term commitment to contributing meaningfully and responsibly to the country’s growth,” said Tan Yan Fen, deputy general manager of Mitsui Fudosan (Asia).
Designed with privacy and exclusivity in mind, Sondris offers just 252 residences, creating a low-density environment rarely found in the city. Spacious layouts, abundant natural light, and seamless ventilation contribute to homes that feel both sophisticated and deeply personal.
Among its standout features is the Sun Room, a reimagining of the traditional balcony available beginning with the two-bedroom residences. Conceived as a private sanctuary, it offers residents a dedicated space for quiet mornings, moments of reflection, or simply enjoying natural light above the city.
Personalization is equally central to the Sondris experience. Buyers may select from three distinct design themes, each offering a unique interpretation of contemporary living. Timeless and Transitional embraces layered neutrals, natural textures, and soft lighting to create a warm, enduring aesthetic. Modern and Industrial takes a more urban approach, with a sophisticated grey palette that emphasizes architectural clarity and clean lines. For those drawn to a richer atmosphere, Formal and Serene combines darker tones and layered materials to create a space that feels intimate, grounded, and quietly luxurious.
Beyond its residences, Sondris enjoys unobstructed views of both San Lorenzo Village and the Makati skyline, offering a rare balance between greenery and city energy. Its location places residents within easy reach of the business district’s offices, restaurants, cultural destinations, retail hubs, wellness spaces, and educational institutions, allowing convenience and lifestyle to coexist seamlessly.
“Sondris, which is a coined name rooted in empathy, authenticity, and the presence of living fully in a space, embodies our commitment to creating a home that puts people, wellness, and sustainability at the center,” said Oliver L. Chan, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer.
That commitment extends throughout the development. Sustainability is integrated into daily living through energy-efficient systems, advanced air filtration, water-saving technologies, and design features that promote healthier indoor environments. Rather than existing as an added benefit, environmental responsibility is woven into the fabric of the building itself.
The wellness-focused lifestyle continues through a thoughtfully curated collection of amenities. Residents can recharge in the heated saltwater pool, fitness center, steam and sauna facilities, or retreat to landscaped outdoor spaces designed for relaxation and connection with nature. Elevated gardens and open-air terraces create moments of calm above the city, while a Potager Garden encourages a deeper appreciation for sustainable living.
Today’s most desirable homes are not simply defined by prestige or scale, but by how thoughtfully they support the lives unfolding within them.