The future feels greener at Brittany communities

Space is becoming the true measure of luxury, especially in cities where density often defines daily life. For Brittany Corporation, this has shaped a direction that places green living at the center of its developments, creating communities that allow residents to breathe, move and find comfort in the spaces they have worked hard for. As a subsidiary of Vista Land & Lifescapes, the brand continues to build on its legacy of European and American-inspired estates while aligning modern living with a growing call for sustainability.
This vision is expressed in thoughtfully planned environments where open spaces are not just decorative, but essential. In Pievana, an upcoming development in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, exclusivity is defined by both privacy and proximity to nature. Designed as a vertical village with limited units per floor, it offers a quieter, more intimate living experience. The presence of lush greenery and natural elements encourages a lifestyle that prioritizes wellness, allowing residents to live within a setting where nature is part of everyday life.
In Santa Rosa, Pontevedra Estate brings together culture, design, and accessibility in a walkable community. Its plazas, courtyards and pedestrian-friendly lanes create a sense of flow, where everything feels within reach. The integration of cafes, open squares, and shared spaces fosters a dynamic yet relaxed atmosphere, reinforcing the idea that urban living can exist without sacrificing breathing room.
Nature takes on a larger role in Forresta, a mixed-use development within Villar City. Spanning 118 hectares, the estate is designed as a landscape where greenery shapes the experience of modern living. Jogging paths, biking trails, and open parks are woven into the master plan, encouraging movement and interaction with the environment. Here, sustainability is not an added feature but a defining principle, supported by a balance of innovation, architecture, and preserved natural surroundings.
Up in the highlands of Baguio, Bern reflects a more refined relationship between design and environment. Its Swiss-inspired architecture draws from organic forms, allowing structures to adapt to the climate while maximizing views of the surrounding forest. Features such as floating balconies and rooftop terraces create a seamless connection to the outdoors, offering residents both comfort and a deeper appreciation of the natural landscape.
Crosswinds Tagaytay further reinforces this connection, offering a mountain retreat defined by thousands of pine trees and Swiss-inspired homes nestled along natural slopes. It presents a space where residents can step away from the pace of the city without disconnecting from modern conveniences. The setting provides a sense of calm that feels both rare and necessary, making it a place designed for return.
All these developments contribute to the broader vision of Villar City, an emerging megacity in the south that is being shaped with sustainability and mobility in mind. Planned as an interconnected network of districts, it combines residential, commercial, and recreational spaces with expansive green corridors.
Brittany’s developments reflect a growing understanding that the future of real estate lies in balance. It is not only about building structures, but about creating environments that support well-being, preserve nature and offer a sense of refuge. In these spaces, luxury becomes more than a visual experience. It becomes something felt in the air, in the openness of the surroundings and in the quiet assurance that home is a place designed to endure.