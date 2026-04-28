The future feels greener at Brittany communities

Nature takes on a larger role in Forresta, a mixed-use development within Villar City. Spanning 118 hectares, the estate is designed as a landscape where greenery shapes the experience of modern living. Jogging paths, biking trails, and open parks are woven into the master plan, encouraging movement and interaction with the environment. Here, sustainability is not an added feature but a defining principle, supported by a balance of innovation, architecture, and preserved natural surroundings.

Up in the highlands of Baguio, Bern reflects a more refined relationship between design and environment. Its Swiss-inspired architecture draws from organic forms, allowing structures to adapt to the climate while maximizing views of the surrounding forest. Features such as floating balconies and rooftop terraces create a seamless connection to the outdoors, offering residents both comfort and a deeper appreciation of the natural landscape.