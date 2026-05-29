PNP rolls out nationwide security plan for school reopening

“Our primary focus remains the total safety of millions of returning students,” Nartatez said in a statement on Friday.

He said the PNP will prioritize traffic management to ease congestion, increase street patrols to prevent crimes such as theft and swindling, and address any gang-related or security threats near school zones.

“The PNP is prioritizing strict traffic management to avoid congestion, intensified street patrols to prevent petty crimes like theft and swindling targeting youth, and the elimination of any localized threat or gang activity near school zones,” he added.

Police commanders have also been instructed to coordinate closely with school administrators, barangay officials, and local traffic management offices to maintain peace and order around educational institutions.

The PNP likewise urged the public to help ensure a safe opening of classes by remaining vigilant and promptly reporting suspicious activities.

“A safe school opening is a shared responsibility, and we highly encourage parents, barangay officials, and local volunteers to actively collaborate with our personnel on the ground through quick reporting of suspicious individuals or activities,” Nartatez said.