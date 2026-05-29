Hotel Okura Manila launches Father’s Day dining celebration

Meanwhile, Yamazato will offer a range of premium dining experiences, including the Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki from 15 to 21 June at P4,500++ per person, the Father’s Day Teppan Kaiseki at P7,000++ per person, and the Father’s Day Sushi Omakase from 17 to 21 June at P12,000++ per person. Guests can also enjoy a special pastry collection inspired by classic liqueur flavors, available from 8 to 21 June, with prices starting at P350 nett.