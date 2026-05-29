Hotel Okura Manila launches Father’s Day dining celebration

Hotel Okura Manila is celebrating Father's Day with KEISHO, a month-long dining campaign featuring exclusive Japanese-inspired culinary experiences designed to honor fathers, mentors, and family traditions.
The centerpiece of the celebration is Yawaragi's Father’s Day Kisetsu Buffet on 21 June, priced at P3,500++ per person. The buffet features Dijon-herbed roasted Sherwagyu A5 Japanese Chuck Eye Roll and a wide selection of Japanese specialties. Fathers dining on the day will also receive a complimentary Father's Day cocktail and an engraved whisky glass courtesy of Tamnavulin.
Meanwhile, Yamazato will offer a range of premium dining experiences, including the Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki from 15 to 21 June at P4,500++ per person, the Father’s Day Teppan Kaiseki at P7,000++ per person, and the Father’s Day Sushi Omakase from 17 to 21 June at P12,000++ per person. Guests can also enjoy a special pastry collection inspired by classic liqueur flavors, available from 8 to 21 June, with prices starting at P350 nett.