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Hotel Okura Manila launches Father’s Day dining celebration

Hotel Okura Manila launches Father’s Day dining celebration
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Hotel Okura Manila is celebrating Father's Day with KEISHO, a month-long dining campaign featuring exclusive Japanese-inspired culinary experiences designed to honor fathers, mentors, and family traditions.

The centerpiece of the celebration is Yawaragi's Father’s Day Kisetsu Buffet on 21 June, priced at P3,500++ per person. The buffet features Dijon-herbed roasted Sherwagyu A5 Japanese Chuck Eye Roll and a wide selection of Japanese specialties. Fathers dining on the day will also receive a complimentary Father's Day cocktail and an engraved whisky glass courtesy of Tamnavulin.

Hotel Okura Manila launches Father’s Day dining celebration
Premium hotel dining spots roll out Father’s Day feasts

Meanwhile, Yamazato will offer a range of premium dining experiences, including the Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki from 15 to 21 June at P4,500++ per person, the Father’s Day Teppan Kaiseki at P7,000++ per person, and the Father’s Day Sushi Omakase from 17 to 21 June at P12,000++ per person. Guests can also enjoy a special pastry collection inspired by classic liqueur flavors, available from 8 to 21 June, with prices starting at P350 nett.

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