BingoPlus VIP Club crowns first BMW winner at exclusive gala

The red-carpet event, dubbed "Step into the Next PLUS," gathered VIP members, company executives, and special guests for a night of entertainment and recognition. The highlight of the evening was the awarding of a brand-new BMW X1 Hybrid to the first official winner of the promotion, which is exclusive to BingoPlus VIP Club members.

“This still feels surreal to me,” the winner said during the event. “I never expected something this big to happen. Being part of the VIP Club has truly been an unforgettable experience.”

The BMW Giveaway Series runs from May to September 2026, with one VIP Club member set to receive a BMW every month. BingoPlus said the initiative reflects its commitment to rewarding loyal members through premium experiences and exclusive opportunities.

Positioned as an experience-driven luxury community, the BingoPlus VIP Club offers curated events, travel experiences, premium rewards, personalized engagements, and exclusive privileges for its members. The company said it aims to redefine loyalty by transforming it into a lifestyle centered on recognition, exclusivity, and memorable experiences.