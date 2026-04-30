Four times the fun: BingoPlus celebrates 4th year at BingoPlus Night 2026

Leading the event is an impressive roster of Filipino entertainment icons, including Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu, Ely Buendia, Bamboo, and Parokya ni Edgar. They will be joined by celebrated performers such as Nina, Julie Anne San Jose, Yeng Constantino, Darren, and Anthony Jennings, each bringing their unique flair to the stage.

Hosting duties will be handled by Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Joy Barcoma, singer-songwriter Markki Stroem, and actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto, ensuring a lively and seamless program.

Beyond the entertainment, BingoPlus Night also highlights its advocacy by recognizing Filipino communities through the DigiPlus Foundation. The event will feature key segments like a press conference, red carpet showcase, and main program, along with exciting prizes for players, including a BMW X1 xDrive25e xLine, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Louis Vuitton Canvas Bag, and substantial BingoPlus credits and travel packages.

Fans can watch live via the platform’s website, app, and social media channels, with special TV broadcasts scheduled on GTV and GMA, and are encouraged to join online conversations using the official event hashtags.