PNP reshuffles 8 senior officials in latest revamp

Ibay replaced Randy Arceo, who was reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit.

Meanwhile, Romeo Berango, deputy director of the Philippine National Police Academy, will take over Ibay’s former post at the Directorate for Education and Training.

Replacing Berango at the PNPA is Francisco Ebreo, previously executive officer of the Directorate for Research and Development.

Ebreo’s former position will be assumed by Gonzalo Villamor Jr., who had earlier been reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit after being relieved as PNPA commandant of cadets following a hazing incident last April.

Also reassigned to the PHAU was PNPA dean of academics Angela Rejano.

Taking Rejano’s post is current PNPA commandant of cadets Frederick Obar.

Meanwhile, Ledon Monte, deputy director for operations of the Police Regional Office-Cordillera Administrative Region, was designated as the new PNPA commandant of cadets.

The PNP did not immediately explain the reassignment of Arceo and Rejano to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit, where officers are usually placed without a permanent assignment.