CIDG, NBI fail to locate Bato in coordinated manhunt

Tracker teams from the NBI, CIDG, the PNP Intelligence Group, the National Capital Region Police Office, and Police Regional Office 3 were deployed to execute what authorities described as a synchronized manhunt operation.

Morico said the operations across four separate locations demonstrated the commitment of law enforcement agencies to enforce judicial orders “without bias or exception.”

“The PNP assures the public that all actions undertaken shall remain impartial, professional, and within the bounds of the law, with full respect for the constitutional rights of all parties concerned and entirely committed to seeking the truth and upholding the integrity of the justice system,” Morico said.

The CIDG chief added that the operations stemmed from recent directives of the DOJ to enforce the alleged arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against dela Rosa.