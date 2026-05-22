NBI, PNP tracker teams on hunt for Bato

Tracker teams from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have been mobilized to locate and arrest Senator Ronald dela Rosa following the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s order to enforce the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against him.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag on Friday said authorities are actively tracking dela Rosa’s movements after the Supreme Court of the Philippines declined to issue a temporary restraining order or status quo ante order that could have blocked the warrant’s implementation.

“So there’s no reading between the lines. Simple lang, we’ll enforce the warrant…Pag nakita namin siya, aarestuhin namin siya (Once we see him, we will arrest him),” Matibag said.

The NBI chief revealed that investigators are retracing how dela Rosa allegedly left the Senate premises amid reports that he had sought protective custody there.

“We are right now looking for him. Kung paano siya umalis sa Senado (how he left the Senate), we’re tracking him back,” he said.

Matibag stressed that there was “no reading between the lines” after the DOJ directed law enforcement agencies to enforce the ICC warrant.

“Simple lang (It’s just as simple), we’ll enforce the warrant,” he said.

The DOJ earlier ordered both the NBI and PNP to arrest dela Rosa in connection with crimes against humanity allegations tied to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. confirmed that tracker teams had been activated in coordination with the DOJ and NBI.

“The PNP operates strictly under the rule of law,” Nartatez said in a statement. “Any enforcement action concerning Senator Dela Rosa must be executed with absolute transparency, full adherence to police operational procedures, and the utmost respect for human rights.”

He said police officers were instructed to carry out the arrest “professionally” and “without political bias.”

“Our mandate is clear but I am emphasizing to our personnel that operational discipline is paramount,” Nartatez added.

Authorities said Dela Rosa would be turned over to the DOJ once arrested.

Matibag also disclosed that the Bureau of Immigration has no record showing that dela Rosa has left the country.

The NBI chief then publicly appealed to the senator to surrender.

“I have to appeal to Senator Bato, baka nanonood siya, eh mas maganda siguro, sumuko na lang siya,” Matibag said. “Kasing dalawang bagay naman ‘yan eh: arestuhin ka o sumuko ka.”