Zubiri apologizes to Inday Badiday’s family over Senate remarks

“I respect Inday Badiday, and like many from my generation, lumaki rin po ako na nakita sya sa TV, bahagi siya ng pop culture natin and she was loved by the filipinos,” he said in his statement.

“I fully recognize her contribution to Philippine television, entertainment journalism and media,” he added.

Zubiri also echoed former actor IC Mendoza’s statement, acknowledging accountability for mentioning Mendoza’s grandmother in a political speech.

During the May 25 plenary session, Zubiri moved to strike Marcos’ video presentation from the record, calling it baseless and “propaganda” while rejecting claims against the minority bloc.