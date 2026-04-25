Global Queens Assemble for MGI All Stars Debut in Thailand

The stage is set for a historic showdown as 58 standout beauty queens from 38 countries prepare to compete in the inaugural Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars, slated to unfold in Thailand next month.

Bringing together a powerhouse lineup of returning and fan-favorite candidates, the first-ever All Stars edition promises a high-stakes battle of experience, advocacy, and stage presence. Among the contenders are five representatives from the Philippines, headlined by Gazini Ganados, whose return to the international pageant scene has already sparked excitement among fans.