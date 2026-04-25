Global Queens Assemble for MGI All Stars Debut in Thailand

The stage is set for a historic showdown as 58 standout beauty queens from 38 countries prepare to compete in the inaugural Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars, slated to unfold in Thailand next month.
Bringing together a powerhouse lineup of returning and fan-favorite candidates, the first-ever All Stars edition promises a high-stakes battle of experience, advocacy, and stage presence. Among the contenders are five representatives from the Philippines, headlined by Gazini Ganados, whose return to the international pageant scene has already sparked excitement among fans.
This special edition elevates the competition by featuring seasoned queens who have previously made their mark on global stages, making the race for the crown more unpredictable than ever. With diverse backgrounds, strong advocacies, and refined performance skills, each delegate steps into the spotlight not just to compete—but to redefine what it means to be an all-star.
As the countdown begins, all eyes turn to Thailand, where one queen will rise above a field of accomplished contenders and claim a crown designed for the best of the best.