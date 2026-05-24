British netizen draws flak for criticizing Vice Ganda

Trying to be relevant, a British social media personality, Malcolm Conlan, penned what looks like an open letter addressed to Vice Ganda concerning a recent It's Showtime episode "in which comments were made in a comedic manner about the statement that the Senate was “under attack,” referring to remarks made by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano."
"I fully understand that comedy often involves satire, exaggeration and humor drawn from current events. Comedy has an important place in society and public figures are naturally subject to commentary and parody. However, I also believe there are moments where sensitivity and balance are important, particularly when the subject concerns fear, confusion, and public safety," he wrote on his Facebook account.
"Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, together with Senator Pia Cayetano and others present, I believe, reacted to gunfire ringing out or what was, I believe, a serious security threat within the Senate premises with great alarm and fear," he continued, believing that "in such situations, people often respond instinctively and emotionally before all the facts are known. Their reactions may have reflected genuine concern or shock in that moment."
Stressing that "the Senate of the Philippines is one of the Philippines’ key democratic institutions, and its members were elected by the Filipino people to serve the nation," Conlan further stressed that "for that reason, jokes that appear to make light of possible gunfire or threats within such an institution may understandably concern some viewers, especially at a time when violence and political tensions remain sensitive issues for many Filipinos."
Most were appalled at the temerity of this social media influencer as one guy commented: "The Senate was never under attack, as proven by the result of the joint investigation of NBI and the police. Videos show that it was the Senate sergeant at arms who fired the first shot, aiming at nothing. In short, it was orchestrated, by who else but the best actor of the senate. They made a comedy out of the senate institution. Thus, it deserves another comedic act."
"Excuse me sir are you a Filipino citizen and voter? Whatever — it seems that you have no deep understanding of the harm and the very nitty gritty of the people you are defending have done to one of our sacred institutions because of that hullabaloo they've staged! Please don't blame Vice and his show. It just tells in a comedic way how many of our officials are prostituting its citizens just are many politicians in First World countries — and depicted more brutally in their various comedy shows. C'mon!" another guy commented.
"Hi Malcolm Conlan it’s no longer your business, you’re out of line. As much as we want to be friendly with you my friendly advice to you is to stay in your line. Not everyone is as blind as some other folks. If you want to tackle politics, tackle the issues in your own country first not ours," one guy opined.
What's eating Bela Padilla?
There seems to be a looming attitude problem on the set of Blood vs Duty, which specifically involved one of its lead stars, Bela Padilla.
As reported recently by Ogie Diaz in his online show, Padilla stirred curiosity in her recent post on her Instagram Story where she stated: "When you give it your all pero 'di man lang siya (but it's not even a) day ender."
The day ender is the final scene at the end of each episode. It's a cliffhanger, in short.
Padilla's post left a bad taste in the mouth as it appears that she wants to encroach the work of the series' editor. Diaz emphasized that it's the call of the editor.
While at it, Diaz added that Padilla has become a problem in the production as her dealings with her co-stars were far from pleasing.
Diaz is asking if it was true that Padilla had a beef to grind with Baron Geisler while taping, which made him call the actor "retarded." She so abhors Geisler that she does not want to be in a scene with him?
Diaz also mentioned Padilla's rift with Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban.
Any comment, Miss Padilla?