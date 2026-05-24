British netizen draws flak for criticizing Vice Ganda

Trying to be relevant, a British social media personality, Malcolm Conlan, penned what looks like an open letter addressed to Vice Ganda concerning a recent It's Showtime episode "in which comments were made in a comedic manner about the statement that the Senate was “under attack,” referring to remarks made by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano."

"I fully understand that comedy often involves satire, exaggeration and humor drawn from current events. Comedy has an important place in society and public figures are naturally subject to commentary and parody. However, I also believe there are moments where sensitivity and balance are important, particularly when the subject concerns fear, confusion, and public safety," he wrote on his Facebook account.

"Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, together with Senator Pia Cayetano and others present, I believe, reacted to gunfire ringing out or what was, I believe, a serious security threat within the Senate premises with great alarm and fear," he continued, believing that "in such situations, people often respond instinctively and emotionally before all the facts are known. Their reactions may have reflected genuine concern or shock in that moment."