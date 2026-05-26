DENR opens National Summit on Botanic Gardens and Arboreta 2026

“This summit places plant life at the center of resilience-building and sustainable development”.

“The Philippines is home to plant species found nowhere else on Earth, and their survival depends on the decisions and actions we make today”, Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said in his keynote message.

The agency highlighted the 13 key botanical gardens and arboreta in the Philippines with various sectors promoting public awareness on sustainability and conservation with institutional collaboration and policy recommendations.

“It is a shared commitment that requires partnership among government, agencies, academic institutions, civil society organizations, local communities and the private sector”, the DENR-ERDB Director Lormelyn Caludio said in her opening remarks.

The summit’s plenary talks will be delivered by distinguished local and international experts, along with technical poster presentations from participating researchers across the country.