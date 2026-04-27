Philippines inaugurates ASEAN Climate Week 2026

“ASEAN Climate Week is about ensuring that climate plans translate into real protection and improved quality of life for communities,” he said in his opening remarks.

With the Philippines hosting the ASEAN Climate Week, Cuna said that the regional event pushed ASEAN members to share resources and expertise in climate action.

“The Philippines, for its part, has initiated dialogue and studies to the ASEAN working groups in Climate Change”, the Environment Secretary pointed out in a media interview, noting the country’s participation in the climate movement.

The ASEAN Climate Week 2026 started on 27 April, Monday and will end on 1 May, Friday.