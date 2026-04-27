Philippines inaugurates ASEAN Climate Week 2026

The Philippines as ASEAN chair this 2026 has officially inaugurated ASEAN Climate Week Monday for 12 member states of the region committed to climate action.
Led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) together with partnered government agencies and organizations, the ASEAN Climate Week will bring government leaders, technical experts, local stakeholders, and development partners to review progress, strengthen cooperation, and speed up climate action in the region.
With the theme: “From Ambition to delivery: Strengthening ASEAN regional Climate Action”, member states of the regional association come together including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, LAO PDR, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei Darrussalam, Vietnam, and the newly member, Timor Leste.
Speaking at ASEAN Climate Week held at Seda Hotel in Taguig City, DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna highlighted ASEAN’s goals in turning climate commitments into concrete actions.
“ASEAN Climate Week is about ensuring that climate plans translate into real protection and improved quality of life for communities,” he said in his opening remarks.
With the Philippines hosting the ASEAN Climate Week, Cuna said that the regional event pushed ASEAN members to share resources and expertise in climate action.
“The Philippines, for its part, has initiated dialogue and studies to the ASEAN working groups in Climate Change”, the Environment Secretary pointed out in a media interview, noting the country’s participation in the climate movement.
The ASEAN Climate Week 2026 started on 27 April, Monday and will end on 1 May, Friday.