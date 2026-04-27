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Philippines inaugurates ASEAN Climate Week 2026

TOGETHER FOR CLIMATE ACTION: Delegates and partners for the ASEAN Climate Week 2026 gathered to inaugurate the regional climate movement event at Seda Hotel, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, 27 April. Present in the ASEAN Climate Week inauguration were (from left to right) UNDP Philippines Climate Action Programme Team Leader EnP. Floradema C. Eleazar, European Union to the Philippines Programme Manager Alix Wurdak, Asian Development Bank Principal Infrastructure Specialist Naeeda Crishna Morgado, DENR Undersecretary for Finance, Information Systems, and Climate Change Atty. Analiza Rebuelta-Teh, DENR Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna, DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning, and International Affairs Atty. Jonas R. Leones, ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity Dr. Jerome L. Montemayor, and GIZ Philippines Head of Climate Action and Disaster Resilience Cluster Dr. Nicole Kranz. (Photo by: Sean Magbanua)
TOGETHER FOR CLIMATE ACTION: Delegates and partners for the ASEAN Climate Week 2026 gathered to inaugurate the regional climate movement event at Seda Hotel, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, 27 April. Present in the ASEAN Climate Week inauguration were (from left to right) UNDP Philippines Climate Action Programme Team Leader EnP. Floradema C. Eleazar, European Union to the Philippines Programme Manager Alix Wurdak, Asian Development Bank Principal Infrastructure Specialist Naeeda Crishna Morgado, DENR Undersecretary for Finance, Information Systems, and Climate Change Atty. Analiza Rebuelta-Teh, DENR Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna, DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning, and International Affairs Atty. Jonas R. Leones, ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity Dr. Jerome L. Montemayor, and GIZ Philippines Head of Climate Action and Disaster Resilience Cluster Dr. Nicole Kranz. (Photo by: Sean Magbanua)
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The Philippines as ASEAN chair this 2026 has officially inaugurated ASEAN Climate Week Monday for 12 member states of the region committed to climate action. 

Led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) together with partnered government agencies and organizations, the ASEAN Climate Week will bring government leaders, technical experts, local stakeholders, and development partners to review progress, strengthen cooperation, and speed up climate action in the region. 

TOGETHER FOR CLIMATE ACTION: Delegates and partners for the ASEAN Climate Week 2026 gathered to inaugurate the regional climate movement event at Seda Hotel, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, 27 April. Present in the ASEAN Climate Week inauguration were (from left to right) UNDP Philippines Climate Action Programme Team Leader EnP. Floradema C. Eleazar, European Union to the Philippines Programme Manager Alix Wurdak, Asian Development Bank Principal Infrastructure Specialist Naeeda Crishna Morgado, DENR Undersecretary for Finance, Information Systems, and Climate Change Atty. Analiza Rebuelta-Teh, DENR Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna, DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning, and International Affairs Atty. Jonas R. Leones, ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity Dr. Jerome L. Montemayor, and GIZ Philippines Head of Climate Action and Disaster Resilience Cluster Dr. Nicole Kranz. (Photo by: Sean Magbanua)
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With the theme: “From Ambition to delivery: Strengthening ASEAN regional Climate Action”, member states of the regional association come together including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, LAO PDR, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei Darrussalam, Vietnam, and the newly member, Timor Leste. 

Speaking at ASEAN Climate Week held at Seda Hotel in Taguig City, DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna highlighted ASEAN’s goals in turning climate commitments into concrete actions.

TOGETHER FOR CLIMATE ACTION: Delegates and partners for the ASEAN Climate Week 2026 gathered to inaugurate the regional climate movement event at Seda Hotel, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, 27 April. Present in the ASEAN Climate Week inauguration were (from left to right) UNDP Philippines Climate Action Programme Team Leader EnP. Floradema C. Eleazar, European Union to the Philippines Programme Manager Alix Wurdak, Asian Development Bank Principal Infrastructure Specialist Naeeda Crishna Morgado, DENR Undersecretary for Finance, Information Systems, and Climate Change Atty. Analiza Rebuelta-Teh, DENR Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna, DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning, and International Affairs Atty. Jonas R. Leones, ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity Dr. Jerome L. Montemayor, and GIZ Philippines Head of Climate Action and Disaster Resilience Cluster Dr. Nicole Kranz. (Photo by: Sean Magbanua)
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“ASEAN Climate Week is about ensuring that climate plans translate into real protection and improved quality of life for communities,” he said in his opening remarks.

With the Philippines hosting the ASEAN Climate Week, Cuna said that the regional event pushed ASEAN members to share resources and expertise in climate action. 

“The Philippines, for its part, has initiated dialogue and studies to the ASEAN working groups in Climate Change”, the Environment Secretary pointed out in a media interview, noting the country’s participation in the climate movement. 

The ASEAN Climate Week 2026 started on 27 April, Monday and will end on 1 May, Friday. 

ASEAN Climate Week 2026

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