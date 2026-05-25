Bato’s wife says ICC surrender shows doubt in SC

“This is just another case sensationalized only by politics. Please do not waver or give in, please,” dela Rosa said.

She further said that the case does not have the luxury of time to wait for technical debates, saying every moment it remains undecided is an opportunity for them to close in on the senator.

Dela Rosa also said that the judiciary must learn from former president Rodrigo Duterte, saying not to give up another Filipino.

She pleads with the SC not to give up its responsibility for the Filipino people, asking to fight for everyone’s rights.

“Your decision will be remembered in history. Please make it count,” dela Rosa said.