VP Sara defers to ICC on father's counsel change, backs Bato’s refusal to surrender

She emphasized that official court communications should take precedence over public commentary.

"Iwan na lang natin sa ICC ang mga official announcements... dahil kahit ano pa namang sabihin natin dito sa labas, kung hindi 'yun order o utos ng ICC ay wala ring katuturan," Duterte stated in Filipino.

Haynes, a King’s Counsel with over 30 years of experience, replaces Nicholas Kaufman, whose one-year contract ended on 31 March.

Kaufman officially withdrew after the former president personally released him during a defense team visit on 7 May, naming Haynes as the preferred replacement.

Haynes is notably recognized for securing a rare ICC acquittal for former Democratic Republic of Congo Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba in 2018, overturning a previous conviction for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Kaufman expressed confidence in the transition, noting that the "continuity and efficacy of Mr. Duterte's representation will remain assured through Mr. Haynes".

Haynes has already confirmed he is "ready, willing and able" to assume the role and is expected to attend a status conference scheduled for 27 May.

Former President Duterte has been in ICC custody since March 2025, facing three counts of crimes against humanity related to his administration's "war on drugs".

During her interview, the Vice President also blasted local calls for Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa to surrender to the ICC following the unsealing of an arrest warrant against him. Dela Rosa has been named an "indirect co-perpetrator" in the same case.

Duterte characterized the calls for surrender as a failure to understand "national sovereignty".

"Hindi 'yan panawagan ng kahit sinong tao dahil ang isang warrant of arrest na hindi issued by a Philippine court cannot be implemented in Philippine soil," she said.

While the Vice President previously admitted that the "best way to move forward is to prepare for trial," she continues to question the implementation of international warrants within Philippine jurisdiction.