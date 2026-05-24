Six seats: Tesla Model Y L reaches Phl buyers

The vehicle also enters the market with features that make it usable for both daily city driving and out-of-town trips. Tesla said the Model Y L offers a roomy cabin, flexible seating and improved suspension comfort.

These are areas that matter to Filipino families who use one vehicle for school runs, errands, workdays and weekend drives.

Tesla also said the Model Y L has drawn strong interest because of its pricing, delivery schedule and everyday practicality.

To help shorten the wait for some buyers, Tesla listed a limited number of units on its online inventory page. These units allow customers to reserve vehicles with faster delivery timelines.

The company is also increasing its delivery capacity in the country as demand grows. Tesla said this will help more customers shift to electric mobility sooner.

Charging support remains a key part of Tesla’s local offer. The brand said it is building a plug-and-charge network that aims to make EV ownership easier for drivers.

Tesla currently operates four Supercharging stations with 16 Superchargers, along with six Destination Charging stations with 24 Wall Connectors in the Philippines.