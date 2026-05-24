PNP vows relentless operations against communist rebels

“Our operational approach remains unyielding: we will continue to launch aggressive, targeted operations against the remnants of the CPP-NPA to permanently dismantle their remaining operational units,” Nartatez said.

The recent killing of the so-called “Toboso 19” in Negros Occidental reignited debate on whether the government should still pursue peace negotiations with communist insurgents or fully shift toward military and police enforcement operations.

Nartatez said the PNP will continue close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to prevent armed groups from regrouping in insurgency-affected areas, particularly in parts of Negros Island and nearby provinces.

“There is no room for complacency. The PNP, in coordination with the AFP, will maintain maximum pressure on these lawless groups to ensure they can no longer threaten our communities or hinder local development,” he said.

The PNP chief also ordered regional and provincial police offices to intensify intelligence monitoring against armed communist groups. He likewise directed local police units to strengthen community-based programs focused on youth recruitment prevention and anti-radicalization efforts.

“The PNP remains committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting the constitutional rights of every Filipino. Our operations are directed against armed lawless elements, not lawful dissent,” he said.