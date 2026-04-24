PNP vows sustained push vs communist insurgency

The NTF-ELCAC Executive Committee also presented key recommendations to reinforce government response mechanisms. These include the proposed extension of the Amnesty Program, prioritizing key legislation, expanding development funding in former conflict-affected areas, and improving coordination among member agencies.

Nartatez said efforts will remain focused on protecting communities and ensuring that peace gains are preserved through sustained operations and coordination.

“No community in our country deserves to be either a safe haven or a playground of lawless armed groups. Peace and development is part of the basic rights of every Filipino and this is what we commit to help deliver,” he said.

He emphasized that interagency cooperation remains central to addressing insurgency threats and preventing their return to affected areas.

“Patuloy na makikipag-ugnayan ang PNP sa ibang ahensya upang masigurong namamayagpag at matagumpay ang ating kampanya laban sa komunismo,” Nartatez added.

The PNP said it will continue aligning its operational and community-based initiatives with national peace efforts to ensure that localities remain stable and insurgency-free through sustained law enforcement presence and public information campaigns.