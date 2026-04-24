PNP vows sustained push vs communist insurgency

The Philippine National Police has reaffirmed its commitment to sustain gains against communist insurgency and prevent the resurgence of armed groups in the country.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. made the statement following his participation in the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Executive Committee meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Discussions during the meeting focused on preserving peace gains and strengthening the government’s whole-of-nation approach to ending local communist armed conflict. Nartatez underscored the need for intensified field operations alongside stronger community engagement.
“Law enforcement is always an option but community engagement and information drive to counter their propaganda will be the top priority in our long-term campaign to finally put an end to this decades-long security challenge,” Nartatez said.
The NTF-ELCAC Executive Committee also presented key recommendations to reinforce government response mechanisms. These include the proposed extension of the Amnesty Program, prioritizing key legislation, expanding development funding in former conflict-affected areas, and improving coordination among member agencies.
Nartatez said efforts will remain focused on protecting communities and ensuring that peace gains are preserved through sustained operations and coordination.
“No community in our country deserves to be either a safe haven or a playground of lawless armed groups. Peace and development is part of the basic rights of every Filipino and this is what we commit to help deliver,” he said.
He emphasized that interagency cooperation remains central to addressing insurgency threats and preventing their return to affected areas.
“Patuloy na makikipag-ugnayan ang PNP sa ibang ahensya upang masigurong namamayagpag at matagumpay ang ating kampanya laban sa komunismo,” Nartatez added.
The PNP said it will continue aligning its operational and community-based initiatives with national peace efforts to ensure that localities remain stable and insurgency-free through sustained law enforcement presence and public information campaigns.