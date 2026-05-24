Nursing student nabbed for extortion in Pasig

According to investigators, the victim had been paying off the student since 9 March to prevent the exposure of past intimate encounters.

The victim, who has already paid an estimated P600,000, finally contacted authorities after the suspect demanded an additional P6,000 for enrollment fees.

Pasig City police moved quickly after the complaint was filed, executing a sting operation that recovered the marked money.

"Extortion relies on fear and shame. The moment this victim stood up and filed a report, our teams were ready to act. We are committed to ensuring these criminals are held accountable," said NCRPO Chief Police Major General Anthony Aberin.

The suspect faces charges of robbery (extortion) and is currently in police custody.