Two Marikina employees arrested in ‘protection money’ racket

The complaint stemmed from a 40-year-old businessman who reported that on 24 April 2026, the suspects visited his newly opened junk shop and introduced themselves as members of a city government inspection team. They allegedly cited the absence of a business permit and demanded P2,000 in exchange for not issuing a citation ticket, which the complainant paid.

The demand allegedly escalated to P30,000, framed as “protection money” to prevent further inspections and to purportedly assist in the processing of his business permit.

When the complainant failed to comply due to financial constraints, the female suspect allegedly continued to exert pressure through a phone call on 26 April, warning of repeated inspections should payment not be made.

Alarmed by the repeated demands, the complainant sought guidance from the City Administrator and subsequently reported the incident to the Marikina City Police Station. This prompted an intelligence-driven entrapment operation conducted on 26 April under the PNP Focused Agenda against corruption and abuse of authority.

The suspects were arrested in the act after receiving P5,000 in marked money. The cash evidence was recovered from their possession, along with the government-issued vehicle used during the transaction.

Appropriate criminal and administrative charges are being prepared for inquest proceedings before the Marikina City Prosecutor’s Office.