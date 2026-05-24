Nick Deocampo explores queer identity in poetry collection

Filmmaker and historian Nick Deocampo is stepping into deeply personal literary territory with the release of Shards of Desire, a four-volume poetry collection delving into queer identity, launched on 23 March through Centralbooks.

Structured as a quartet of poems — Ariel and the Grand Design of the Universe, The Night at Rue Du Dragon, Phaedrus Poems and The Icarus Complex — Shards of Desire pieces together emotions and experiences that reflect life outside of conventional gender archetypes. Notably, the collection is packaged as miniature prayer books that interweave poems with photographs, offering an intimate look at queer desire.