Nick Jr. icons lead Apple Arcade’s latest game drop

The game is designed to be both entertaining and educational, offering activities focused on reading, math and problem-solving in a safe, ad-free environment.

Apple Arcade will also add new titles including Good Pizza, Great Pizza+, Perchang World, and Ultimate 8 Ball Pool+, expanding its catalog of more than 200 games.

Meanwhile, existing games will receive updates featuring major franchises. Hello Kitty Island Adventure continues its storyline this month, while Disney SpellStruck introduces new content inspired by Return of the Jedi. A Barbie-themed event is also now live in My Talking Angela 2+.

Apple Arcade is available for P369 per month, with access for up to six family members.