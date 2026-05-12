Submerged histories and shimmering hopes: A voyage to ‘Dagat ng Pag-ibig’ at the 61st Venice Biennale

Under the sharp, empathetic baton of California-based curator Mara Gladstone, the space becomes a sanctuary of “submerged histories,” mapping the invisible labor and emotional currents that bind our archipelago to the rest of the world.

Cuyson, a visual poet who navigates the complexities of migration with the precision of a master mariner, uses the ocean as both a metaphor and a literal stage. His minimalist paintings and cinematic textures speak to the endurance of those who cross horizons.

“The sea is a space of connection, but also of deep longing,” Cuyson reflects on his process. “I wanted to capture that delicate tension between the love that drives one to leave and the love that anchors them back home.”