Demusis wife: No apology, compensation from Romero

Zamboanga guard Nick Demusis has yet to receive an apology or compensation from Meralco reinforcement Ismael Romero following a kicking incident in the Dubai International Basketball Championships last January.

Rizza Diaz, Demusis’ wife and a prominent figure in sports, said no apology nor compensation was given as opposed to what reports have said.

Romero, who was playing for Al Ahli Tripoli, attacked Demusis in the middle of a game and was given a lifetime ban from playing in the tournament.