PFF eyeing Markanich twins

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is closing in on Major League Soccer (MLS) players and twins Nick and Anthony Markanich to strengthen the men’s national football team.
Head coach Carles Cuadrat said they are working hard to secure the services of both players before the ASEAN Hyundai Cup kicks off on 24 July.
“We are awaiting the early issuance of the passports of the Markanich brothers, who could greatly strengthen the team,” Cuadrat said.
“In short, recent and very interesting additions lead us to believe that we have a group of players in a growth phase, who should allow us to compete at a high level in the official tournaments that will be coming up for us in the next few months.”
Both Markanich brothers are expected to be menaces for the opposing squads in the future.
Nick scored 49 goals in 131 appearances in his career as a striker while Anthony had 17 goals in 131 appearances despite playing as a defender.
Should both brothers, they will join the likes of Bjorn Kristensen, Sandro Reyes, Alex Monis, Zico Bailey and Jarvey Gayoso as they pursue their first Hyundai Cup finals appearance.
Cuadrat said they will have two friendlies in store to help them sharpen their skills before the tournament starts.
“It will be interesting for us to play the two matches scheduled for June during the next FIFA (International Football Federation) window, to prepare well for the Hyundai Cup tournament with this new group of players,” Cuadrat said.
“We should be optimistic about the future of Philippine football, because we are experiencing a period of growth unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time.”