PFF eyeing Markanich twins

“We are awaiting the early issuance of the passports of the Markanich brothers, who could greatly strengthen the team,” Cuadrat said.

“In short, recent and very interesting additions lead us to believe that we have a group of players in a growth phase, who should allow us to compete at a high level in the official tournaments that will be coming up for us in the next few months.”

Both Markanich brothers are expected to be menaces for the opposing squads in the future.

Nick scored 49 goals in 131 appearances in his career as a striker while Anthony had 17 goals in 131 appearances despite playing as a defender.

Should both brothers, they will join the likes of Bjorn Kristensen, Sandro Reyes, Alex Monis, Zico Bailey and Jarvey Gayoso as they pursue their first Hyundai Cup finals appearance.

Cuadrat said they will have two friendlies in store to help them sharpen their skills before the tournament starts.