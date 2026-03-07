Did you know? Rizal's novels were Gothic all along

For many people, the word still brings to mind old castles, candlelit corridors, vampires, ghosts in white gowns, and thunder crashing over some distant European estate. But Gothic literature has never been limited to that imagery. At its heart, Gothic is about what refuses to stay buried. It is about the past intruding on the present, about guilt, repression, old wounds, uncanny doubles, haunted places, and histories that keep finding ways to return.

Seen that way, Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo begin to look different.

They are usually taught as historical and political novels, which they are. But they can also be read as Gothic novels: stories haunted by buried violence, moral rot, loss, disguise, dread, and the long afterlife of colonial rule. Once that lens is opened, the Gothic in Rizal becomes difficult to ignore.

One of the clearest examples is the transformation of Crisostomo Ibarra into Simoun in El Filibusterismo. In one sense, it is the story of a man changed by history and injustice. In another, it is one of the eeriest doubles in Philippine literature. Ibarra returns as both himself and not himself, carrying a former life like a shadow he cannot escape. That is one of Gothic literature’s oldest and most powerful devices: the double, the self split open by trauma, secrecy, or revenge.