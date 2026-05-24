Inflation seen surging beyond 8%

“It will still increase. It will increase to at least 8 percent from 7.2 percent in April,” he said. “Of course, prices of all affected goods and services will go up,” he added.

Headline inflation surged to 7.2 percent in April, up 3.1 percentage points from March and four times higher than the end-2025 level of 1.8 percent.

The increase was primarily driven by energy and food-related components, with transport costs rising 21.4 percent and rice prices climbing 13.7 percent year over year amid the ongoing conflict.

Pump prices likewise reached triple-digit levels per liter in April, with diesel, the primary fuel used in public transportation, reaching around P150 per liter.