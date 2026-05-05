Even more elevated price hikes seen by Q4 — BPI economist

Still far from its peak

“The trajectory of inflation remains highly uncertain and will depend largely on the duration of the Middle East conflict,” he said. “However, current projections suggest that inflation is still far from its peak, and it could reach double-digit levels in the fourth quarter if oil prices remain elevated.”

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed headline inflation surged to 7.2 percent in April — up 3.1 percentage points from March and four times higher than the end-2025 level of 1.8 percent.

Neri attributed the sharp increase primarily to energy and food-related components, with transport costs rising 21.4 percent year-on-year amid the ongoing conflict.