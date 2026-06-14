RCBC earns APAC Tambuli Award for ATM Go initiative

Organized by the University of Asia and the Pacific School of Media and Marketing, the APAC Tambuli Awards recognize organizations that create meaningful social impact through purpose-driven and consumer-centered initiatives.

RCBC said ATM Go addresses long-standing barriers to financial access through an agency banking model that allows accredited partner merchants to serve as community banking touchpoints.

The platform has achieved nationwide coverage across all provinces and has become a major cash-out channel for beneficiaries of the government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

"We thank the APAC Tambuli Awards for recognizing our efforts to bring banking services closer to communities that need them most. This recognition affirms our belief that innovation creates the greatest impact when it is rooted in a deep understanding of people's everyday challenges," said Lito Villanueva, RCBC executive vice president and chief innovation and inclusion officer.

He said community banking remains a key component of the bank's financial inclusion strategy.