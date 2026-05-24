ICC may target Robin, says Conti

Senator Robin Padilla could himself face scrutiny by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly helping Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa evade arrest, according to ICC assistant to counsel Kristina Conti.

Conti warned that those accused of shielding fugitives may be prosecuted for obstructing the tribunal’s work.

She said that harboring or assisting individuals sought by the court may constitute an offense against the administration of justice under Article 70 of the Rome Statute.