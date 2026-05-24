Is Bato a fugitive from justice?

The Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General have declared Senator Bato dela Rosa a fugitive from justice following the Supreme Court’s denial of his request for the issuance of a temporary restraining order.

In fact, the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation have been ordered to execute his arrest. This is pursuant to the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for his alleged role in crimes against humanity related to the war on drugs.

Ideally, Dela Rosa should voluntarily surrender, considering that, unless the Court declares otherwise, the warrant issued and the execution of his arrest should enjoy the presumption of regularity. This is a well-settled rule. Besides, he can pursue legal remedies available to him once detained.