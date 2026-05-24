ICC warns allies helping Sen. Bato may face prosecution

International Criminal Court (ICC) Assistant to Counsel Kristina Conti warned that individuals who allegedly helped Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa evade arrest could themselves face prosecution before the tribunal.
Speaking in a radio interview ahead of the ICC’s 27 May status conference, Conti said shielding personalities from accountability reflects a broader culture of impunity in the Philippines.
“Ito ang katayuan sa Pilipinas. Tinago ninyo — harboring a fugitive — tinago ninyo o pinatakas,” she said, adding that the Rome Statute treats such actions as direct interference with judicial proceedings.
“Sa ICC, ang equivalent doon ay Article 70 or Offenses Against the Administration of Justice. So halos kahalintulad at posibleng masaklaw sila noon,” Conti added.
Under Article 70 of the Rome Statute, acts such as destroying evidence, intimidating witnesses, and aiding individuals sought by the court may constitute offenses against the administration of justice. The provision allows the ICC to prosecute anyone — including government officials — who knowingly obstructs or frustrates its processes.
Although the Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019, the ICC retains authority over matters connected to its ongoing investigation into the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.
Conti pointed to Robin Padilla as a possible subject of liability under the provision.
In the early hours of 14 May, Padilla reportedly helped dela Rosa leave the Senate building after tensions escalated in the chamber following an exchange of gunfire.
Padilla later admitted that he dropped dela Rosa off in Makati, where another vehicle was allegedly waiting to transport the senator elsewhere. He also said he did not ask where dela Rosa planned to go afterward.
“Alam naman nila, hindi lang sa pamamagitan ng mga biktima — pati sa iba pang tumutulong. Kapag may tumatakas at may tumutulong para tumakas, tinitingnan ’yan ng korte,” Conti said.
Dela Rosa is facing arrest under an ICC warrant tied to crimes against humanity allegations connected to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, during which he served as national police chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte.