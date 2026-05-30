Marcoleta seeks Senate probe of Trillanes over ICC warrant incident

The senator said the investigation would also examine Trillanes’ actions during the confrontation, particularly his alleged display of what he claimed was an ICC arrest warrant.

“At papatawag ko rin si Trillanes na nagwawagayway doon ng warrant of arrest, dun kailangan maimbestigahan ’yan,” he said.

Marcoleta added that the inquiry would also look into a separate gunfire incident reported on 13 May, which he said occurred shortly after the earlier enforcement operation.

Trillanes, however, dismissed concerns over the planned investigation and welcomed the prospect of appearing before the Senate.

“Game ako dyan, ’no? Ah, hindi naman ako natatakot dito kay Marcoleta,” he said, adding that his involvement stemmed from what he described as a direct challenge issued by Dela Rosa.

The former senator also claimed that additional international legal developments, including possible warrants, could emerge in the coming months.

“May darating pa, pero ilang months down the road pa yan lalabas,” he said.

He further said there were leads involving individuals under scrutiny but noted that these still needed validation.

“Marami mga leads pero kailangan i-validate ito eh… in time, magkakamali't magkakamali yan. Pag dumungaw yan, eh arestado yan,” Trillanes said.

In a separate interview with foreign media, Marcoleta described the Senate as being under sustained political pressure, saying its leadership was frequently being challenged by rival blocs.

He cited the 11 May leadership change that installed Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President, as well as the subsequent standoff involving law enforcement personnel within the Senate complex that reportedly ended with Dela Rosa leaving the premises in the early hours of 14 May.

Following the leadership change, senators from opposing blocs have raised concerns over the direction of Senate proceedings, including actions on pending motions and investigations.

On 26 May, members of the minority bloc staged a walkout during a plenary session following disagreements over the conduct of proceedings and the handling of motions involving Senate rules and pending legislative measures.

Marcoleta, a key ally of the new Senate leadership, alleged that minority lawmakers were attempting to regain control of the chamber.

“It’s not stable, in a manner of speaking, and particularly referring to the Philippine Senate, when, as you have observed lately, the leadership of the Senate is always under siege,” he said.