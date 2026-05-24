Amid long hours of traffic congestion in Metro Manila, many Filipinos say what they are looking for today is not simply another ride-hailing app, but more choices for both passengers and drivers in an increasingly competitive mobility market.

For years, the ride-hailing market in the Philippines largely competed on two things: availability and price. But as people in Metro Manila spend more time on the road each day, expectations around urban transportation are gradually evolving.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2024, Metro Manila remains among the most congested urban areas in Asia, with commuters losing more than 143 hours annually due to traffic congestion, and average travel times for 10 kilometers often exceeding 30 minutes during peak hours.

Jan Carlo Punongbayan, a professor at the University of the Philippines School of Economics, previously noted in the East Asia Forum that Metro Manila’s heavy dependence on private vehicles has contributed to worsening congestion, environmental pressures, and a declining urban quality of life.

According to him, when commuters spend significant portions of their day on the road, mobility is no longer just about transportation efficiency, but increasingly about overall quality of life.

“When there’s more competition in the market, companies tend to pay more attention to customer experience and driver welfare,” said Miguel, a Makati resident.

Against this backdrop, electric taxi models such as Green GSM are beginning to attract more attention in the Philippines.

Unlike conventional gasoline-powered vehicles, electric taxis offer a quieter ride, reduced vibration, and a cabin environment with significantly less fuel odor.

For commuters navigating Metro Manila’s dense traffic conditions daily, many say the difference is noticeable.

“The first thing I noticed was how much quieter and more comfortable the ride felt during heavy traffic,” said Angela, an office worker in Pasay.

“It may sound like a small thing, but when you’re stuck on the road for almost an hour, it really changes the experience.”

Beyond the vehicles themselves, passengers say consistency in service quality is becoming increasingly important in urban transportation.

“With ride-hailing apps, every trip can sometimes feel completely different,” said Berto, a commuter from Makati.

“What I appreciate about Green GSM is the consistency, from the cleanliness of the vehicle to the professionalism of the drivers.”

One factor helping Green GSM gain attention in Metro Manila is its strong service ratings on ride-hailing platforms, where the company currently maintains an average user rating of around 4.9 stars.

According to internal operational data, the platform also reports one of the lower traffic incident rates among ride-hailing services in the Philippines, reflecting its focus on operational consistency and passenger experience.

Beyond the ride itself, Green GSM has introduced additional safety support features, including its AI-supported S2S monitoring system and in-app emergency assistance.

For many passengers, especially those traveling late at night, these features provide greater reassurance when using the service.

“We believe electric taxi models can help modernize passenger transportation in the Philippines,” Manuel M. Ignacio, CEO of Xentro, said.

According to Xentro, data and technology platforms are also playing an increasingly important role in maintaining operational efficiency and service consistency.

The company also described Green GSM’s driver training and service standards as highly structured and professionally managed.

Xentro added that the greater consistency in driver discipline, professionalism, and customer experience could contribute positively to raising transportation service standards in the Philippines over the long term.

Industry observers believe that as commuters spend more time navigating urban congestion every day, competition in the Philippine ride-hailing sector may gradually shift beyond pricing and vehicle availability toward broader questions of ride quality, comfort and overall passenger experience.

For many Metro Manila commuters, the difference is not necessarily defined by one major feature, but by something much simpler: a ride that feels quieter, calmer, and less stressful amid the city’s daily traffic conditions.