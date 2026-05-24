Dear Atty. Nico,

I would like to file a criminal case of Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) against my ex-boyfriend. He would not give financial support to our son since he got me pregnant because according to him, he is not the father. He did not even sign the child’s birth certificate.

Thus, it caused me great distress and emotional suffering. May I press charges against him for economic abuse under RA 9262?

Thank you for your time.

Maria