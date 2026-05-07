When paternity becomes the threshold for criminal liability

Penned by Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao, the Decision reversed the rulings of both the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals, which had convicted the accused for allegedly refusing to provide financial support to his former girlfriend and her child.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed in 2016. The complainant alleged that she and the accused rekindled their relationship during a high school reunion and thereafter engaged in sexual relations. She became pregnant and informed the accused, who denied fathering the child. According to the complainant, despite repeated demands, the accused continuously refused to provide financial support.

During the trial, the complainant testified that she requested a DNA test to establish paternity. The accused allegedly agreed, provided that both parties would share the expenses. However, the complainant and her father refused to shoulder part of the cost. For his part, the accused categorically denied being the child’s father and argued that the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy cast doubt on his paternity.

Despite these uncertainties, the RTC convicted the accused for economic abuse under Section 5(i) of RA 9262. The CA affirmed the conviction and even increased the penalty. The appellate court ruled that proof of paternity was not an essential element of the offense.

The Supreme Court disagreed.

The Court emphasized that before criminal liability for economic abuse may arise, the prosecution must first establish that financial support is legally due. That obligation, the Court stressed, necessarily presupposes proof of filiation. As the Decision succinctly put it, “support follows as a matter of obligation when filiation is beyond question.”

The Court explained that under the Family Code, filiation of an illegitimate child may be established through the child’s record of birth, a final judgment, or an admission in a public document or private handwritten instrument signed by the parent concerned.

In this case, however, the birth certificate could not establish paternity because the portion pertaining to the father’s information was marked “N/A” and was unsigned.