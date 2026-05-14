Paternity issues

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Dear Josh,

No, based on the facts, there was failure to prove that the child is your biological son, and that the refusal to provide support was done to inflict psychological harm.

In the case of XXX v. People, G.R. No. 262419 (3 November 2025), the Supreme Court (SC) explained that to convict a person for economic abuse under Section 5(i) of the Anti-VAWC Act, the prosecution must show that: (1) the victim is a woman and/or her child; (2) the woman is the offender’s wife or partner, or someone with whom the offender has a common child; (3) the offender refused to give financial support due; and (4) the refusal was intended to cause mental or emotional suffering.