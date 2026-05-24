BDO rolls out back-to-school promo

BDO Unibank and SM Store launched a back-to-school shopping promo offering customers up to P300 off on purchases made using BDO Mastercard credit cards.
The promo runs from 23 to 27 May in all SM Store branches nationwide, except SM Megamall, where the offer is available only from 23 to 26 May.
Under the promotion, cardholders may receive a P300 discount for a minimum single-receipt in-store purchase worth P10,000.
The offer applies to both straight and buy now, pay later installment transactions.
BDO also encouraged consumers who do not yet have a BDO credit card to apply and avail of exclusive welcome rewards and benefits.
The bank said terms and conditions apply to the promo.