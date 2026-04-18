SM Supermarket, Savemore mark return of Treat Yourself campaign

Grocery shopping just got a whole lot sweeter with SM Supermarket and Savemore bringing back the highly-anticipated "Treat Yourself" campaign from 15 April to 15 June 2026. Whether you’re restocking your pantry in-store or browsing online at smmarkets.ph, you can expect a wave of exclusive offers, rewards, and everyday surprises.
Supported by household favorites like Del Monte, Unilever, Lucky Me, and Head & Shoulders, this year’s campaign focuses on making every peso count. SMAC members are in for a particular treat, with extra points and free SM Bonusitems on participating purchases.
For those who prefer home delivery, using codes like TYFOOD, TYBEAUTY, and TYHEALTH on specific weekends unlocks freebies—ranging from Lays Stax to Creamsilk conditioners—with a minimum ₱1,500 spend. These digital deals run across various dates, including 18–19 April, 17–18 May, and 13–14 June.
The excitement also hits the road with the Treat Yourself Expo. After a successful kickoff at SM San Lazaro from 17–19 April, the roadshow moves to:
1–3 May: Savemore Festival Mall
15–17 May: SM Supermarket Southmall
29 May–1 June: SM Supermarket Fairview
Attendees can spin the Indulge Wheel or snag ₱200 vouchers available from 1–17 May. Plus, don’t miss the "Sticker Surprise" starting 1 May! Collect limited-edition designs featuring the iconic Ron Turon to deck out your gadgets. With SM Markets, every grocery run is a celebration of savings.