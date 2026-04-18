SM Supermarket, Savemore mark return of Treat Yourself campaign

Grocery shopping just got a whole lot sweeter with SM Supermarket and Savemore bringing back the highly-anticipated "Treat Yourself" campaign from 15 April to 15 June 2026. Whether you’re restocking your pantry in-store or browsing online at smmarkets.ph, you can expect a wave of exclusive offers, rewards, and everyday surprises.

Supported by household favorites like Del Monte, Unilever, Lucky Me, and Head & Shoulders, this year’s campaign focuses on making every peso count. SMAC members are in for a particular treat, with extra points and free SM Bonusitems on participating purchases.