BDO lets savers turn deposits into shopping rewards

Under the program, clients earn one Rewards Point for every P30,000 average monthly balance maintained. Each point is equivalent to P1 that can be used for purchases, e-GCs or cash credits for BDO credit cards and SM Advantage Card accounts.

Actress and singer Belle Mariano highlighted the convenience of the rewards system, saying it helps users manage savings while still enjoying occasional purchases.

“One step towards adulting is learning how to keep track of how much I save and how much I spend. But it’s also nice to treat ourselves once in a while, especially when we use Reward Points so we don't even have to spend anything,” Mariano said.

BDO said all new account holders are automatically enrolled in the Rewards program under the Emerald tier, with opportunities to advance to Sapphire and Diamond tiers as savings increase.

The bank also integrated the BDO Rewards feature into the BDO Pay app, allowing users to monitor Rewards Points, track savings and redeem e-GCs in one platform.

Customers may use Rewards Points at SM Retail stores and partner lifestyle brands.

For more information, clients may visit any BDO branch or access the bank’s official rewards page.