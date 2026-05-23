Zooming in on Misamis Oriental

LOHAS Aqua Resort: Dive into coastal adventure

Descend into a whole new world at LOHAS Aqua Resort, where helmet diving offers a safe and unforgettable way to explore the vibrant marine life beneath the surface.

Visitors can walk along the ocean floor, come face-to-face with colorful tropical fish and discover the beauty of Misamis Oriental’s underwater paradise — no scuba certification required.

The resort also offers scuba diving experiences for travelers looking to dive deeper into the province’s rich marine environment, making it an exciting stop for both first-time adventurers and seasoned divers.

Sagpulon Falls: Adventure hidden in nature

Tucked within Jasaan, Misamis Oriental, Sagpulon Falls offers travelers an off-the-beaten-path experience surrounded by lush greenery and cascading waters. Its cool natural pools and serene setting make it an ideal stop for adventure seekers looking to discover more of the province’s outdoor attractions.

Serving as the gateway to Misamis Oriental, Laguindingan International Airport continues “connecting you” to destinations that showcase the province’s natural beauty, local culture and spirit of exploration. By making travel more accessible, the airport supports tourism growth, local enterprises and opportunities for communities across Misamis Oriental.

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Travelers can also watch AIC Airports’ latest destination video featuring experiences and attractions across the region: Watch the full video here.