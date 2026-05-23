Zooming in on Misamis Oriental

Summer adventures in Misamis Oriental begin the moment travelers arrive at Laguindingan International Airport (ACC: LIA, IATA: CGY; ICAO: RPMY), the province’s main gateway connecting travelers to scenic escapes, outdoor adventures and cultural destinations across the area.
Aboitiz InfraCapital Laguindingan Airport Corporation (ALAC), operator of Laguindingan International Airport, continues to strengthen connectivity and help travelers discover the diverse destinations, communities and experiences that make Misamis Oriental worth exploring.
The province offers a mix of mountain viewpoints, coastal adventures, waterfalls and cultural landmarks perfect for travelers planning their next summer getaway. Here are some locations worth adding to the itinerary:
Claveria View Deck: Scenic highlands escape
Perched in the highlands of Claveria, the Claveria View Deck offers sweeping views of rolling mountains, cool weather and scenic landscapes that provide a refreshing escape from the summer heat. The destination has become a favorite stop for travelers seeking peaceful road trips, sunrise views, and local food experiences in the province’s upland communities.
Divine Mercy Shrine: A landmark of reflection and faith
Standing prominently in El Salvador City, the Divine Mercy Shrine is one of Misamis Oriental’s most recognized pilgrimage and cultural landmarks. Home to its towering statue overlooking Macajalar Bay, the site welcomes both pilgrims and travelers seeking moments of reflection while taking in panoramic coastal views.
LOHAS Aqua Resort: Dive into coastal adventure
Descend into a whole new world at LOHAS Aqua Resort, where helmet diving offers a safe and unforgettable way to explore the vibrant marine life beneath the surface.
Visitors can walk along the ocean floor, come face-to-face with colorful tropical fish and discover the beauty of Misamis Oriental’s underwater paradise — no scuba certification required.
The resort also offers scuba diving experiences for travelers looking to dive deeper into the province’s rich marine environment, making it an exciting stop for both first-time adventurers and seasoned divers.
Sagpulon Falls: Adventure hidden in nature
Tucked within Jasaan, Misamis Oriental, Sagpulon Falls offers travelers an off-the-beaten-path experience surrounded by lush greenery and cascading waters. Its cool natural pools and serene setting make it an ideal stop for adventure seekers looking to discover more of the province’s outdoor attractions.
Serving as the gateway to Misamis Oriental, Laguindingan International Airport continues “connecting you” to destinations that showcase the province’s natural beauty, local culture and spirit of exploration. By making travel more accessible, the airport supports tourism growth, local enterprises and opportunities for communities across Misamis Oriental.
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Travelers can also watch AIC Airports’ latest destination video featuring experiences and attractions across the region: Watch the full video here.