Misamis Occidental eyes tourism boom after MUPH

Misamis Occidental also served as a venue for key pageant activities, including the swimsuit competition and the unveiling of the Top 10 candidates, positioning the province as a viable host for large-scale national events.

During the inauguration of the Asenso Misamis Occidental Recreation and Adventure Park, or AMORAP, Governor Henry S. Oaminal said South Korean investors have expressed interest in developing a golf course near the resort.

He said the proposed project could pave the way for direct flights between South Korea and the province, potentially strengthening tourism and business ties.

To keep the new attraction accessible, the provincial government set the nightly rate for AMORAP’s Ocean Villas at P10,000, significantly lower than the initially proposed P40,000. Local residents will also receive a 50 percent discount.

As part of its tourism push, the province named five pageant delegates as “Ambassadors of Misamis Occidental,” who will promote key sectors such as agriculture, health, education and social services.

Officials said the province aims to leverage the media exposure from hosting the pageant, along with prospective investor partnerships, to sustain economic growth and strengthen its position in the tourism market.