House panel urges public to closely monitor Duterte impeachment trial

Adiong stressed the importance of encouraging the public to listen, observe, and evaluate the proceedings to better understand how the House impeachment case will unfold.

“The way to update the public and engage with the media, so we can provide not only accurate but also truthful information, is through press briefings,” he said.

The congressman added that the planned press briefings aim to clearly explain developments and discussions in the impeachment court in a manner easily understood by the public.

Regarding the briefing schedule, Adiong said the panel is still determining a suitable timetable, which would also depend on the Senate’s schedule for the actual trial proceedings.

“We will look into that, on what the developments of the court will be, how they will hear the evidence, and how they will discuss these articles,” the House panel spokesperson said.