Adiong says ‘maleta’ hearing was a meeting, not an official probe

Adiong said the hearing lacked the participation of Senate staff from both the majority and minority blocs who would normally record and process the proceedings.

“I mean, obviously, kung sa amin lang, talagang hindi siya matatawag na hearing. Baka possible pang meeting among and between, maybe it could be described as a meeting among friends. But not as an official hearing,” the lawmaker said.

During the hearing chaired by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, 18 alleged former bagmen of former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co testified that they had delivered suitcases of cash to several current and former lawmakers, including some members of the House prosecution panel in the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Adiong also pointed to the absence of senators belonging to the newly formed majority bloc led by Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, who assumed the post following a controversial 12-member quorum on 3 June.

He added that because no official Senate stenographers were present, the testimonies of the 18 witnesses were not formally recorded as part of Senate proceedings.

Serving as one of the spokespersons for the House prosecution panel, Adiong expressed hope that stability would soon return to the Senate following weeks of political turmoil.

“So ang atin lang naman, hindi lang miyembro ng Kamara but bilang isang citizen of this country, bilang isang Pilipino, we are hoping that there will be stability in the coming days dyan po sa Senado,” he said.

Adiong said restoring order in the chamber is important as the Senate prepares for the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Duterte, which are expected to begin on 6 July.