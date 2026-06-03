Adiong: Senate cannot simply dismiss Duterte impeachment case

Speaking during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Adiong said attempts by the Vice President's camp to seek the dismissal of the impeachment proceedings run contrary to the constitutional process.

“What they intend to achieve is for the impeachment court to dismiss the impeachment complaints, which I believe the Senate, acting as an impeachment court, has no option to do under the Constitution,” Adiong said.

The spokesperson for the House prosecution panel also argued that the defense team has yet to publicly present substantive counterarguments addressing the allegations contained in the articles of impeachment already transmitted to the Senate.

“They have not offered our fellow citizens any new counterarguments to invalidate the allegations in the articles of impeachment,” he said.

Adiong maintained that the public expects the impeachment trial to proceed and said the House panel continues to await evidence from the defense that would directly refute the accusations against the Vice President.

While the defense has repeatedly said it would answer the allegations in the proper forum, Adiong said its public statements have largely focused on questioning the impeachment process itself rather than addressing the substance of the charges.