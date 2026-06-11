Adiong sues 18 ‘bagmen’

The 18 alleged bagmen linked to former congressman Zaldy Co are facing additional legal trouble after Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong filed cyberlibel complaints against them before the City Prosecutor’s Office in Marawi City over allegations that lawmakers received cash-filled luggage.

Adiong, one of several lawmakers named in the joint affidavit executed by Co’s alleged aides, said the accusations were false, malicious and damaging to his reputation.

“The accusations hurled against me by the respondents are absolute fabrications, total falsehoods and malicious inventions,” Adiong said.

He denied receiving funds from any of the respondents and said he had never personally interacted with them.