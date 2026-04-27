FEU-D, Ateneo open 3x3 bids on high note

It was a balanced attack for the Baby Tamaraws, with Sam Hall and Marc Burgos leading the way with six points apiece, while Cabs Cabonilas and JB Cagurangan added five points each.

Hall eventually delivered the game-winning deuce with 2:27 remaining.

“We will do our best to win the championship for our teammates,” said graduating forward Cabonilas, who also finished with six rebounds and four assists.

Cabonilas and the rest of FEU-D are eyeing a “golden double” after also winning the 5-on-5 tournament last March.

“I will give my all to finish my high school career on a high note. At the same time, I want to pass what I’ll learn from this tournament to my teammates,” added Cabonilas, who was also part of last season’s championship team.

Meanwhile, Sky Jazul torched the Fighting Maroons for 11 points on four deuces, including the game-winner with 1:17 remaining.

“Our mindset is to play as one and try to defend the championship. But we have to take it one game at a time,” said the son of RJ Jazul, who is just 15 years old.