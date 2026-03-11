FEU-D bags F4 bonus

First-year Baby Tams head coach Mike Reyes was glad to finally see FEU-D triumph over Ateneo.

“This win is really important because if we fall 0-3 to Ateneo, we’ll have a hard time convincing our players that we can beat them,” said Reyes, a two-time UAAP champion with Ateneo back in the 1990s.

It was a strong all-around outing for the Baby Tamaraws, racing to a 20-10 opening quarter while limiting the Blue Eagles to a horrid 4-of-14 shooting from the field.

The Blue Eagles, outside of Jude Eriobu who had 35 points on 12-of-16 shooting with 16 rebounds and five blocks, never got going as the rest of Ateneo shot just 15-of-50 from the field.

Noah Banal was held to just four points on 1-of-8 shooting, Jay Leal scored six points on 2-of-6 shooting, while Zane Kallos managed four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

FEU-D closed the game with a 40-point final quarter, pushing its lead to a game-high 41 points.